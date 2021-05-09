Florida sees 3,196 new COVID-19 cases as expanded eligibility for Pfizer could come this week

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the The Palace assisted living facility, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida health officials are expecting a decision from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this week that would expand eligibility of the Pfizer vaccine to those as young as 12 years old.

The FDA announced early last week it was seeking to authorize to expand emergency use on the vaccine for children between the ages of 12 and 15.

[TRENDING: Track uncertain path of rocket falling to Earth | Woman identified in fatal Lee Rd. crash | Man dies after he is dragged under trailer]

Ad

Orlando pediatrician Dr. Candice Jones told News 6 that children make up 22% of the nation’s COVID-19 cases and they represent a quarter of the U.S population and health officials in the area are preparing for the expanded eligibility. This news comes as Pfizer and BioNTech seek full approval for its COVID-19 vaccine from the FDA for use on those 16 and older.

According to the Associated Press, the two companies say they’ve started a “rolling submission” of data from their studies of the two-dose vaccine, first giving the FDA data from laboratory and human testing.

As vaccines continue to be administered statewide, Port Canaveral officials announced a COVID-19 vaccine drive-up clinic Monday at the port. The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with no appointment required. Anyone who shows up over the age of 18 will be able to receive the Moderna vaccine.

Ad

Publix will also begin offering walk-in vaccinations starting Monday, offering Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines. Because of this, vaccinations are only available to people 18 and older. The company still recommends scheduling a vaccination appointment “to ensure the preferred vaccine is available.”

[READ YESTERDAY’S REPORT: Florida reports 3,976 new COVID-19 cases as state’s positivity rate dips below 5% for third day]

Find the state-run COVID-19 dashboard below:

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on May 10.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 3,196 new cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s overall total to 2,269,806 cases since the virus was first detected on March 1, 2020.

Ad

Deaths

Florida reported 33 new virus-related deaths Sunday, bringing the death toll to 36,445. This number included the 714 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

As of Sunday afternoon, there were currently 2,690 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Since last March 2020, 92,086 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 63 new patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report released on Sunday.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results was 5.32% Saturday out of 60,103 tests. The numbers reported daily by the state reflect test results from the day prior. Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Ad

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health began releasing a daily report in December 2020 on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state.

FDOH reports 7,021,068 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. These individuals either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or completed a two-shot series.

As of Sunday, 9,265,816 people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Below is the Central Florida region breakdown of new cases, deaths and hospitalizations for Sunday.

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New deaths Brevard 41,704

67 2,369

0 876

2 Flagler 7,331

10 404

0 111 0 Lake 29,856

48 1,503 0 642 0 Marion 31,251

32 2,163 0 966 0 Orange 138,989

254 2,771

1 1,270 0 Osceola 44,960

93 1,467

1 510 0 Polk 69,056

131 5,267 0 1,331 0 Seminole 34,274

44 1,250 0 499 0 Sumter 9,352

7 578 0 278

1 Volusia 43,499

69 2,290

7 804 0

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.