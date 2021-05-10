More walk-in vaccination options for Floridians as state reports 2,303 new COVID-19 cases

ORLANDO, Fla. – Publix on Monday began accepting walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The company still recommends scheduling a vaccination appointment “to ensure the preferred vaccine is available.”

Vaccination appointments can still be made at publix.com/covidvaccine. Publix offers the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines, so vaccinations at those pharmacies are only available to people age 18 and older.

All 730 Publix pharmacy locations in Florida offer the vaccine.

Ad

The move comes less than a week after President Joe Biden called for states and pharmacies to make vaccines available on a walk-in basis. That call comes as demand for the coronavirus vaccine is waning across the U.S., especially among younger populations.

At the same time, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for younger children as soon as this week. It is currently the only vaccine authorized for use in anyone 16 and older. Both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson can only be used in people 18 and older.

Vaccine hesitancy and federal regulations are creating new problems in the cruise industry.

Ad

In a company earnings call last week, the head of Norwegian Cruise Line said he was frustrated and trying to see how -- or if -- to move forward when it comes to porting from Florida, especially with the CDC requiring vaccines for most passengers and crew members.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said getting the vaccine is private and no one should be denied service based on that choice, but the CDC wants most passengers to be vaccinated.

DeSantis signed an executive order last week banning vaccine passports in the state.

[READ YESTERDAY’S REPORT: Florida sees 3,196 new COVID-19 cases as expanded eligibility for Pfizer could come this week]

Find the state-run COVID-19 dashboard below:

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on May 10.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 2,303 new cases on Monday, bringing the state’s overall total to 2,272,102 cases since the virus was first detected on March 1, 2020.

Ad

Deaths

Florida reported 53 new virus-related deaths Monday, bringing the death toll to 36,498. This number included the 715 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

As of Monday afternoon, there were currently 2,738 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Since March 2020, 92,125 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 39 new patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report released on Monday.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results was 5.01% Sunday out of 46,004 tests. The numbers reported daily by the state reflect test results from the day prior. Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Ad

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health began releasing a daily report in December 2020 on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state.

FDOH reports 7,088,055 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. These individuals either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or completed a two-shot series.

As of Monday, 9,311,399 people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Below is the Central Florida region breakdown of new cases, deaths and hospitalizations for Monday.

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New deaths Brevard 41,767 63 2,370 1 875 -1 Flagler 7,339 8 404 0 111 0 Lake 29,885 29 1,503 0 642 0 Marion 31,281 30 2,164 1 968 2 Orange 139,136 147 2,773 2 1,275 5 Osceola 45,010 50 1,469 2 513 3 Polk 69,142 86 5,268 1 1,335 4 Seminole 34,325 51 1,250 0 499 0 Sumter 9,356 4 578 0 279 1 Volusia 43,553 54 2,294 4 804 0

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.