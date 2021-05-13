Some Orange County parents eager to get their children vaccinated

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – With five vaccination sites in Orange County now open to everyone 12 and older, News 6 spoke with parents and kids that wasted no time in getting their shot.

At the Goldenrod Park rec center, 15-year-old, William Castro, said he and his 12-year-old brother both got their shots.

“It’s just something important; I think everyone should do it so that we can get out of this pandemic with the least loss of life, and as quickly as possible,” William Castro said.

His mom, Meirelys Castro, said she and her husband are vaccinated and were waiting until their boys were eligible.

“I want my family to be part of herd immunity, as soon as we get there, it might not mean anything to us, but we may save the life of the person next door, so for us it’s super important,” Meirelys Castro said.

The vaccination sites in Orange County where those 12 and up can now get a shot are at four rec centers — South Econ Park, Meadow Woods, Goldenrod Park, and West Orange, along with a drive-thru site Barnett Park.

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is reminding parents that they need to fill out the consent form to have their kids vaccinated.

You can find a consent form by clicking here.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.