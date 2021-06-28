Orlando Health offering free vaccines ahead of 4th of July

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nicholas Long, 12, got his first dose of the Pfzier vaccine at Orlando Health’s drive-thru clinic on Monday.

Long said he’s hoping this upcoming school year will be better now that he’s getting his shot.

“It was very different having to wear a mask all throughout school so you really couldn’t talk too much to your friends you had to stay social distancing, so it was kind of difficult,” Long said.

The drive-thru clinic is located on Lake Beauty Drive near Orlando Health and is offering the vaccine for anyone 12 years and older.

It comes as the push continues to get more Floridians protected from COVID-19.

Wendi Simpson, Long’s mother, and a healthcare worker said she got her vaccine as soon as it became available.

“Actually, I did mine when we did the first round over here at Orlando Health, so I was part of the first 500 people that have gotten it when they launched it here so when he said he wanted to do it I said yeah let’s do it,” Simpson said.

White House officials announced last week they will not hit President Biden’s goal of having 70% of adults vaccinated by July 4, mainly because young Americans are not getting the vaccine.

“It’s not as bad as people say it is and I’m a very sensitive person to do it,” Katie Hatzitheodorou said.

Hatzitheodorou got her second dose on Monday at Orlando Health’s drive-thru clinic.

According to the CDC, only 56.8% of Americans are fully vaccinated.

The drive-thru clinic at Orlando Health will run Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Anyone 12 years or older can receive a vaccine, but a parent or legal guardian will need to accompany children younger than 18.

No appointment is necessary.