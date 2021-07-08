Doctors discuss efforts to control delta variant spread in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Physicians with AdventHealth are discussing recent findings related to the delta variant and efforts to control rising cases of COVID-19.

During a weekly briefing on Thursday, Dr. Steven Smith said the cases of the delta strain are likely in the thousands throughout Central Florida.

”Delta is the dominant strain now,” Smith said. “It’s the common strain now.”

The briefing came after Orange County released data on Wednesday which showed more than 95% of coronavirus hospitalizations since February were people who were unvaccinated.

”The vast majority of folks in the ICU are unvaccinated, and they tend to be younger,” Dr. Khaled Fernainy said. “For a good portion of them, these are avoidable hospitalizations.”

About 40% of Orange County’s population remains unvaccinated. A Florida Department of Health spokesperson said as of Wednesday, nearly 27% of children between 12 and 17 years old are fully vaccinated in Orange County.

”This is the time to get vaccinated. If we do not take those steps — either people who are unvaccinated don’t adhere to CDC guidelines for unvaccinated individuals, which include includes even wearing a mask indoors or crowded spaces for those who are not vaccinated, washing your hands and keeping your distance — we are going to have, as described in the national press, and I think we said it before, we are going to have a pandemic brewing in unvaccinated people and then we’re going to have about 60% of our population, protected,” Dr. Raul Pino said.

Details about where to get the vaccine in Orange County can be found here.