Armed robbery suspects targeted LGBTQ+ victims through dating apps, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two men are charged with hate crimes after Orlando police say they carried out a series of robberies in the Millenia area and in some cases targeted members of the LGBTQ+ community.

According to a statement from the Orlando Police Department, at least eight armed robberies and one kidnapping occurred between June and mid-July. The crimes took place in several housing complexes, police said, including The Fountains at Millenia, The Place at Millenia, Glen on Millenia, Century Millenia, the Villages on Millenia, Aria at Millenia, Northbridge on Millenia Lake and Ridge Club.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Section arrested two men this week, but officials said they are not releasing their names because it’s possible there are more victims who will need to identify their attackers.

According to the investigation, the suspects set up meetings with their victims under false pretenses either to make a transition or just to “meet up.” The victims were contacted through apps including Snapchat, OfferUp, Craigslist, Letgo and in four cases, the suspects found victims through LGBTQ+ dating sites including Grindr and Sniffies.

Because they targeted the gay community, the suspects face hate crimes, according to OPD.

“The suspects targeted victims wishing to conceal their identity and activities, knowing they would likely not report the robberies,” Orlando police said in a news release.

When the suspects met up with the victims, detectives said they threatened them with a firearm and then stole tablets, cell phones and credit cards. Police said some of the victims were instructed to transfer cash to the suspects’ accounts from mobile banking and payment apps.

Detectives believe there could be more victims but they might be afraid to come forward.

Anyone with information or who was victimized in the Millenia area can call Crimeline anonymously at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) or contact OPD detectives directly at 407-246-2927.

