Volusia school leaders ironing out final COVID-19 safety plans

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – School is just three weeks away and, with cases spiking across Central Florida, school leaders are once again strategizing how to handle the coronavirus in the classrooms.

Volusia County’s school board and district staff are expected to meet with the county’s health department Tuesday evening to talk about what sort of safety guidelines can be put in place.

[TRENDING: Fla. sued over unemployment benefits | System swirls off Fla. | Fauci: US headed in ‘wrong direction’]

Ad

Board member Carl Persis said the way school will look this year could be even more different than last year.

“Last year, we just didn’t know anything and we didn’t have the vaccine,” he said.

Unlike last year, there is no remote learning option.

As to what safety protocols will be in place, board members and district leaders are once again hearing different opinions from parents.

[BACK TO SCHOOL: Here’s what Volusia County students, parents need to know ahead of the upcoming school year]

“We are moving forward with CDC guidelines as much as possible. We know that there are limitations on masks that the governor has been very clear about,” said board member Ruben Colon.

[ASK OUR EXPERTS: What back-to-school questions do you have ahead of the upcoming semester?]

Ad

The county health department said less than a quarter of eligible children are vaccinated as of this week.

“We’re going to have to do multiple layers of protection because we have such a low vaccination rate not only among our children but our staff at the schools,” said county health director Patricia Boswell.

She said just more than 50% of the county is vaccinated and believes that will be mirrored in the schools.

Volusia made masks optional at the start of summer school and nothing has indicated that will change. However, Boswell said she will suggest following CDC guidelines.

“If you’re two years old and older and you’re not vaccinated, you have to wear a mask indoors,” she said.

That meeting is Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and will be streamed on the school district’s website.

Ad

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com 4pm Trending newsletter, sent every weekday.