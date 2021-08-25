Casselberry woman faces murder charge in fatal shooting of husband, police say

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – A Casselberry woman is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of her husband in July, according to the Casselberry Police Department.

Police said Sherry Lynne Fitzpatrick, 57, is charged with first-degree murder of 55-year-old Timothy Fitzpatrick, her husband.

Officers responded to a home on North Winter Park Drive on July 28 where they found Timothy Fitzpatrick in the master bedroom with two gunshot wounds, including one on the side of his neck, according to the department.

While police were at the home, officers were told by Sherry Fitzpatrick that she found her husband unresponsive on the floor the morning after having an argument. According to police, Sherry Fitzpatrick told police she slept in a separate room following the argument.

Officers did not find a gun next to the man, but police were able to locate a handgun in a nightstand drawer in the bedroom. Police said their homicide investigation ended during an Aug. 10 interview with Timothy Fitzpatrick’s wife where she “provided a revised statement” about his death.

Police said Sherry Fitzpatrick will be taken to the Volusia County Jail after she recovers from being treated at a medical facility.

The department said the case is expected to be presented before a grand jury at some point.