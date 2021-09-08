3-vehicle crash shuts down Colonial Drive near Semoran Boulevard

ORLANDO, Fla. – A three-vehicle crash injured four people and shut down Colonial Drive near Semoran Boulevard, according to Orange County Fire officials.

Crews are responding to the crash Wednesday afternoon that has Colonial blocked off at Amber Drive.

According to officials, there are four patients with two of them being a trauma alert.

As of 1:45 p.m., crews were working to extricate a person.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.