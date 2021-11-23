52º

Orlando families line up for Pendas’ 13th Annual Turkey Giveaway

The law firm is expected to give away as many as 1000 turkeys.

Mark Lehman, Reporter

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hundreds lined up along Colonial Drive early Tuesday as one law firm continued an annual Thanksgiving tradition by giving away frozen turkeys to families in need.

For the 13th year, the Pendas Law Firm is providing the holiday’s main course at it’s office located at 625 E. Colonial Drive.

Since Friday, staff have been on hand at five office locations across the state to distribute thousands of turkeys.

The owner of the law firm, Lou Pendas, said it’s important to continue giving back to the community because there are so many who are facing financial struggles.

“Many families are in an even worse position this year due to the ongoing pandemic,” Pendas said.  “We’ve decided to continue our Annual Turkey Giveaway, with a feeling that the need is now greater than ever. It makes a really big impact for people, and it gives us great joy to give.”

Since first launching in 2009, families in need have been welcomed to receive a free turkey, however, the distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis.

As many as 1,000 turkeys were estimated to be given away at the event, which is scheduled to go from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

