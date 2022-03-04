4th bomb threat cleared at Cocoa High School, police say

COCOA, Fla. – Cocoa High School received and cleared yet another bomb threat Friday amid an FBI investigation into similar threats against the school last month, police said.

Cocoa Police Department and Brevard County Sheriff’s Office officials responded to the campus and cleared the threat, after which school resumed, according to officers.

The most recent threat still remains under investigation.

This comes after the Brevard County school was a target of three bomb threats in the span of three weeks last month.

Police said the first bomb threat, which prompted a campus closure, came from a parent of a student and has since been handed over to the state attorney’s office.

In addition to the first bomb threat, the FBI is investigating a second one made Feb. 11 during which school officials evacuated students and staff.

The third bomb threat came a week later and was cleared after law enforcement swept the campus.