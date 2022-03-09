Street festival celebrates St. Patrick’s Day in downtown Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. – It’s a party not only the Irish can enjoy.

Meg O’Malley’s St. Patrick’s Street Fest is bringing the step dances, music and food to downtown Melbourne this Saturday.

To start the day, there will be a Shamrock Shuffle & Guinness Challenge that is a one-mile race through downtown. Whether you walk or run, there will be a free beer at the finish line.

There will also be the 32nd annual downtown Melbourne St. Patrick’s Day Parade with “floats, bagpipe bands, veterans groups, schools, churches, marching bands, music and dancing” on a new route.

The street fest begins at 9 a.m. with live music throughout the day and plenty of Irish food and food trucks to enjoy.

Some of the live entertainment you can see include Irish Step Dancers, bagpipers, The Elovaters and more.

To learn more about the event, click here.