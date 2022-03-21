1 found shot to death in front yard of Melbourne home, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Police officers in Melbourne are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night.

Police say they got a call regarding gunshots near the intersection of Lipscomb Street and W.H. Jackson Street around 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

When they got there officers say they found evidence of a shooting and a dead person in the front yard of a home on Canal Street, west of the intersection.

The identity of the deceased individual has not yet been confirmed.

The criminal investigations division is looking into the case.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Melbourne Police Dept. at 321-608-6371.