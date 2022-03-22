3 found dead in Melbourne ID’d as Florida woman, 2 children

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Three people found dead in a vehicle in Melbourne were identified Tuesday by police as a Florida woman and her two young children.

Melbourne police said Andrea Langhorst, 35, of St. Lucie County; Olivia Dryer, 3; and Adam Dryer, 3; were found dead late Sunday at Manatee Cove Apartments on Madelyn Way.

Detectives, who continue to investigate the causes of death, said Langhorst and her children appeared to have been living transiently out of the vehicle along the east coast of Florida.

A woman called 911 saying there was a strong smell coming from the car, leading to the discovery of the bodies.

“First off, I was shocked. Second off, I don’t think something like that is something you hear, normally,” resident Robert Parrish sad.

According to police, there’s no reason to believe there is an active or persistent danger to the community.

Anyone with information about what happened to the woman and her children is asked to call Melbourne police at 321-608-6371.