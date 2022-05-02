Malabar man found dead after going overboard while fishing near Sebastian Inlet State Park

A Malabar man who went overboard while fishing in Brevard County was found dead late Friday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The FWC said Monday that Samuel Martinez, 33, was fishing from the front of a boat near Sebastian Inlet State Park on Friday when he fell overboard and did not resurface.

Officials said Martinez’s body was discovered around 10 p.m. Friday.

“Our thoughts are with the family of Mr. Martinez during this difficult time,” the FWC said in an email.

An investigation is ongoing.