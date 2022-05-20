Police search for missing Daytona Beach woman

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police are searching for a missing 33-year-old woman.
Police tweeted early Friday that Wendy Martinez was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Thursday on Madison Avenue near Vera Street.
According to police, Martinez suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and anxiety and has the mental capacity of a teenager.
Martinez was described as a white woman, about 5 feet tall and 120 pounds. She has short black hair. She was last seen wearing a gray leopard-pattern blouse, brown sweatpants and green and gold sandals.
Anyone who sees Martinez is asked to call Daytona Beach police at 386-248-1777, option 3.
THREAD (2 OF 2): She was wearing a gray leopard pattern blouse, brown sweatpants and green & gold sandals.— Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) May 20, 2022
If you see Wendy, please call dispatch at (386) 248-1777, option 3. https://t.co/OoT1D29Y0C