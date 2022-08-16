WATCH: Bodycam video shows arrest of Orange County Sheriff John Mina’s son

Winter Garden police released the body-camera video Tuesday showing Orange County Sheriff John Mina’s adult son getting arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

Chase Mina, 27, was arrested Sunday night after he was found asleep behind the wheel of a pickup stopped at a traffic light in the area of S. Dillard Street and E. Story Road, police said.

In the video, Chase Mina appears uneasy on his feet. Investigators said he “spoke with slurred speech, had bloodshot eyes, had difficulties standing straight up, and had a very strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath.”

In the video, Chase Mina can be heard admitting to drinking earlier in the evening.

“Have you been drinking tonight at all?” one of the Winter Garden officers asks Chase Mina in the video.

“Little bit,” Chase Mina responds at about 3:36 in the bodycam video.

Officers said they also found two open containers in the center console of the truck. Two Busch beer cans can be seen in the video as an officer photographs them for evidence.

At about 3:46 in the video an officer asks Chase Mina if he would be willing to answer any questions and submit to field sobriety exercises.

“Absolutely not,” Chase Mina can be heard saying in response to the officer’s request.

At about 5:55 in the video, the officer asks again whether the 27-year-old would be willing to submit to a field sobriety exercise.

“Nope,” Chase Mina responded in the video.

Winter Garden police say Chase Mina, 27, admitted to drinking ‘a little,’ and refused sobriety tests.

The officers then place the man in handcuffs in the back of a cruiser.

The officers then go about collecting evidence in the video. A large portion of the bodycam is redacted.

Around 23:22 in the video, another officer has arrived on scene and is heard speaking with the female officer who arrested Chase Mina.

“You obviously know who he is,” the male officer is heard saying on the video.

“Is it Mina?” the female officer responds.

“It’s (Sheriff) Mina’s son,” the male officer is heard saying on the video.

“(Expletive) aye,” the female officer responds.

The male officer then can be heard saying that he was trying to give the arresting officers a heads up as to Chase Mina’s identity.

“I mean, we gotta do what we gotta do. I just...” the male officer can be heard saying, but the video cuts off before he can finish his thought.

When transported to the Orange County DUI Testing Center, Chase Mina refused to provide a sample of his breath and was subsequently transported to Orange County jail, according to police.

“This is a personal matter involving my adult son, and I expect this case to be handled like any other case through the justice system,” Sheriff John Mina said in a statement following the arrest.

