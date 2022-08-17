WATCH LIVE at 11:45 a.m.: Attorneys, family of 14-year-old boy who fatally fell from Orlando FreeFall to mark his birthday

Following the fatal fall of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson from the Orlando FreeFall earlier this year, leaders are pushing for proposals to improve safety on thrill rides going forward.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Attorney Ben Crump and the family of a 14-year-old boy who died after falling from an Orlando thrill ride in March are holding a news conference Wednesday to mark what would have been the teen’s 15th birthday.

Tyre Sampson died on March 24 when he fell from the drop tower attraction at ICON Park in Orlando while visiting from Missouri on spring break. He slipped out of his seat about halfway down the Orlando FreeFall.

Crump, attorney Natalie Jackson, State Rep. Geraldine Thompson and the teen’s family will be providing an update on the case during the news conference. Afterward, there will be a balloon release to commemorate Sampson’s birthday, a release said.

A lawsuit was filed in April suing Funtime Thrill Rides, the manufacturer; Slingshot Group, the owner-operator in Florida; and ICON Park, which leased the space. The lawsuit alleges the ride’s operators should have known that riders could be “subject to unreasonably dangerous and foreseeable risks, and that serious injury and death of the occupants in the ride could result.”

Regardless, the lawsuit points out that the ride did not have seatbelts, which would have cost operators of Orlando FreeFall $22 per seat for a combined $660 for all seats. It also claims the manufacturer and operator of the ride should have made sure:

There were visible warnings for riders about height and weight restrictions

The ride should not have been able to function if all riders were not properly secured

No one should have been able to manipulate or adjust proximity sensors

A monitoring system should have been installed to make sure all rider restraints were properly secured

A mechanism should have been installed to stop the ride if a restraint was not properly secured

The lawsuit also points out there were safer alternative designs other than the designs used in the Orlando FreeFall that would have reduced the risk of the rider coming out of the seat.

Sampson’s father, Yarnell Sampson, has called for the ride to be torn down.

“The goal is to get 25,000 signed petitions to get this ride taken down,” Yarnell Sampson said during a June news conference. “What my wish is — I would like to have a permanent memorial here for my son stating that he had passed away and his legacy will live on and give proper respect to the dead that needs it.”

Months after the lawsuit was filed, the Orlando medical examiner’s office released the boy’s autopsy report that revealed he was nearly 100 pounds over the weight limit of the attraction.

The autopsy report revealed the teen weighed 383 pounds and was just over 6 feet tall. According to a manual produced by the manufacturer of the ride, Funtime Thrill Rides, the maximum weight allowance for Orlando FreeFall is listed as 130 kilograms, or 286 pounds.

An independent forensic engineering firm hired in the investigation found the ride itself did not have an electrical or mechanical failure but a manual adjustment in the seat he was in allowed the ride to operate even when it was unsafe, according to Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried.

