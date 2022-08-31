‘It has to happen today:’ Orlando woman dedicates retirement to Second Harvest Food Bank

Ever since Wendy Wing found out about Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, she said it’s been rewarding to get results in her community.

“I heard about it, but I didn’t know about it. So, I had to go and find out about it,” Wing recalled, “just being able to be a servant and do this again. I was so used to doing that it was very natural for me to do that.”

Wing, a New York native and retired Orange County teacher, signed up to volunteer last October.

“I had all this time and I always wanted to be involved with Second Harvest,” Wing said. “I know from experience that children come to school hungry.”

According to Second Harvest Food Bank in 2020, one in three children suffered from food insecurity as well as one in six adults in central Florida.

“One of the best ways to show action is by volunteering. Volunteers are crucial to our mission; we simply could not do what we do without them,” said Mindy Ortiz, director of volunteer services.

The organization said it’s need of about 450 volunteers mainly to help out at their Mercy Kitchen location in Orlando.

“That’s where we produce meals that go to children, they go to students, seniors and veterans and they have to get produced it’s not like we can say all right we didn’t finish today we’re gonna get it done tomorrow. It has to happen today,” Ortiz said.

For Wing, it’s about being part of the solution.

“I look forward to coming to Second Harvest. It’s been fun. I’ve enjoyed everything I’ve done here,” she said.

To find out more on how to become a volunteer or make a donation here.

