Orange County sets up sandbag locations ahead of potential storms

As Tropical Depression 9 makes its way across the Caribbean Sea, models are projecting the wave will head toward Florida and could impact it as a hurricane and Orange County is preparing.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – News 6 spoke with Orange County leaders and experts on how to prep for a hurricane and about where the county currently stands with potential storms.

“I want our residents to understand that we are well prepared to be able to deal with anything that could come our way,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said.

[TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for projected Category 3 hurricane | Florida deputy struck, killed by front-end loader in hit-and-run | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Demings said they are still in the monitoring phase, but he is encouraging residents to be prepared.

For those new to Florida and hurricanes, News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges spoke about what should be at the top of people’s mind right now.

“Now is the time to start thinking: ‘What do I need to do if I were to be without power for a couple of weeks?’ Often times, that’s what happens when the storm hits, even if they’re tropical storms,” Bridges said.

Bridges pointed to some great tools on clickorlando.com, including a list of items people should be prepared with during hurricane season.

KEY ITEMS

Bottled water Non-perishable snacks Flashlights Batteries Important documents Sanitation items First-aid kit List of prescription medications and the actual medications

Orange County Emergency Manager Lauraleigh Avery said people shouldn’t wait until the last minute to buy items to be prepared.

“We would recommend that they’re making those preparations now,” Avery said.

Orange County has opened up five sandbag distribution sites.

Eastside:

Bithlo Community Park - 18501 Washington Ave., Orlando, FL 32820 Sunday - Saturday 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Downey Park - 10107 Flowers Ave., Orlando, FL 32825 Sunday - Saturday 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Meadow Woods Park - 1754 Rhode Island Woods Circle, Orlando, FL 32824 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday 1 p.m. - 8 p.m.



Westside:

Barnett Park and Rec Center - 4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday 1 p.m. - 8 p.m.

West Orange Rec Center - 309 S. West Crown Point Rd, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Monday-Saturday 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday 1 p.m. - 8 p.m.



Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: