WATCH: Heavy rain, wind rage near Orlando International Airport

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Videos taken in Orange County near Orlando International Airport shows the impact of Hurricane Ian on Central Florida after the storm made landfall earlier Wednesday in the southwest portion of the state.

News 6 viewer Julia recorded video from a window on the second floor of her building, which is about 10 minutes away from the airport.

Footage shows strong wind and heavy rains blasting outside while a light flickers at a nearby home.

Power outages have been common throughout Central Florida as Ian makes its way through the state. As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, Duke Energy reported approximately 30,000 Orange County customers were without power.

Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa Wednesday as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds, making it one of the most powerful storms to ever strike Florida.

Orange County was put under a flood warning until 11:45 p.m. and a tornado watch until 1 a.m. Thursday.

