Deadly police shooting at Winter Park wedding ruled justified, state attorney says

‘He was a kind, gentle soul:’ Man fatally shot by police at Winter Park wedding reception

WINTER PARK, Fla. – The Florida State Attorney’s Office has determined no laws were broken by police during the shooting that resulted in the death of a man at a Winter Park wedding last year.

According to a news release, the Winter Park Police Department received the final SAO report Tuesday, regarding the shooting that happened just a year prior.

Last February, officers were responding to calls of an assault at a wedding at the Winter Park Event Center, when they got into an altercation with 39-year-old Daniel Knight, who was the uncle of the bride.

During the altercation, police say Knight knocked the responding officer unconscious, prompting backup officers to open fire.

[TRENDING: Florida bill would ban dogs from sticking heads out of car windows | Greek Fest returns to Brevard County with new savory dishes | Tractor-trailer hits overpass on I-75 in Marion County | Become a News 6 Insider]

Knight was transferred to AdventHealth Orlando where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Family members of Knight, however, claim that no officers were knocked unconscious.

[WATCH BELOW: Winter Park police release body-camera video of deadly officer shooting at wedding reception]

Winter Park police released the body-camera video Wednesday from two officers involved in a deadly shooting at a wedding reception in February.

According to the release, Winter Park PD has started the process of completing an internal investigation to determine if any of the department’s policies were violated.

No further information has been released.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: