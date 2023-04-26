Officials break ground on new Pine Hills worship, community center in Orange County

Officials break ground on the new Experience Christian Center in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Experience Christian Center Pastor Derrick L. McRae, based in Pine hills, joined Orange County Sheriff John Mina and other community leaders Wednesday to officially break ground on what will soon be the church’s new location on North Hiawassee Road, near Silver Star Road.

News 6 got a first hand look inside and found out this building will not only be a sanctuary for worship, but also a safe haven for the community.

“We’re going to bring financial literacy here, we’re going to bring programs like the GED programs here,” a project manager said for the church.

“We are in a sanctuary, but this work is so much bigger than just church,” said pastor McRae. “Expose them again to opportunities that exist and individuals who can help them take those journeys.”

Pastor McRae told News 6 he wants to continue providing meals for people in need as well as open a daycare, an all-boys prep school and a midnight gym – all aimed to keep kids on track and service the Pine Hills community.

“Maybe law enforcement officers are playing basketball with these kids, getting to know these kids off the record,” McRae said.

The location is not too far from where deputies say 19-year-old Keith Moses shot and killed three people in February, including 9-year-old Ty’onna Major and Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons.

Moses is charged with first-degree murder and has plead not guilty.

This also comes as Pine Hills Elementary held a vigil earlier this month saying three of their students were killed this year alone, including two who were shot, and one who was hit riding his bicycle.

“The more we can partner together, work and collaborate together, I think it’ll increase the safety of this community,” said Sheriff John Mina.

“Place like this safe haven and a place for young people to call home. We’re going to get them off the streets,” said Sandra Fatmi, President of the Pine Hills Community Council.

The church is also working with Orange County to bring the property back up to code. The building has sat abandoned for years, becoming a place for squatters and crime.

The building was previously home to Agape Christian School.

People who live nearby said they appreciate the vision for this new property.

“With a lot that’s going on in the world, we need something like that to help the young people out,” one man said who lives in Pine Hills.

