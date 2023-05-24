‘Dozens of firearms’ stolen from Orange County storage facility, over $12K in rewards offered

Two suspects seen on surveillance footage after (left) and shortly before (right) stealing "dozens of firearms" from a storage facility along East Colonial Drive.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Weeks after the reported theft of “dozens of firearms” from a storage facility in Orange County, the sheriff’s office is just one of several law enforcement agencies broadcasting rewards for information leading to the arrests of those responsible.

On May 6, two men were seen on surveillance video breaking into a storage facility along East Colonial Drive before cameras in the back of the business captured them hauling away at least four suitcases supposedly flush with firearms. Though the specific location of the storage facility was not provided at the time of this report, the sheriff’s office explained in a video on Twitter that the men showed up to the facility around 1:45 a.m.

The post added all of the stolen firearms were taken from a single unit, encouraging viewers to take note of the tattoos belonging to the man in the red hat and the facial profile of the man in the black hat. The man in the black hat was seen at a nearby gas station “around the time of the break-in,” though a specific location was left out here, too.

CAN YOU ID? On May 6, these two men broke into a storage facility and stole dozens of firearms. Help us catch these criminals & get these stolen guns off the streets before they are used in other crimes. @ATFHQ @CrimelineFL & @FLSheriffs offering generous rewards! pic.twitter.com/bJFPBO2Ml9 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) May 24, 2023

The Florida Sheriffs Association and Crimeline offered a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to the men’s arrests, with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives partnering with the National Shooting Sports Foundation to offer a separate $5,000 reward.

Crimeline may be reached at (800) 423-8477, while the ATF asks that you call (888) 283-8477.

