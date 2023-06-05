Looking for fun summer plans? Stetson University art center to feature new exhibits

The “Into the Bowl: Curating Toiletpaper Magazine,” “Squares, Swirls and Saturation” and “Dusting Off: Pieces from the Permanent Collection” are designed to entertain guests of all ages, particularly families.

DELAND, Fla. – Looking for something fun to do this summer? The Homer and Dolly Hand Art Center at Stetson University just opened three new galleries to engage visitors of all ages.

The “Into the Bowl: Curating Toiletpaper Magazine,” “Squares, Swirls and Saturation” and “Dusting Off: Pieces from the Permanent Collection” are designed to entertain all guests, particularly families, and are free to visit.

The art center is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. The exhibits will briefly close from June 24-July 10 before reopening July 11-Aug. 25.

According to center officials, they will also host a party on Wednesday, June 21, to celebrate the birthday of Oscar Bluemner, a Modernist painter whose collection of more than 1,000 pieces was gifted to Stetson in 1997 by his daughter, DeLand resident Vera Bluemner Kouba.

The center, located at 139 E. Michigan Ave., has complimentary parking available for guests.

For more information on the art center and to RSVP to the party, visit its website.

