1 found dead near fast food restaurant in Orange County

Deputies said they responded to the 6600 block of West Colonial Drive around 10:22 a.m. relating to a “deceased male in the area.”

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a person was found dead near a fast food restaurant in Orange County on Tuesday.

Deputies said they responded to the 6600 block of West Colonial Drive around 10:22 a.m. regarding a “deceased male in the area.”

According to the sheriff’s office, it is too early in the investigation to know if there are any signs of foul play.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: