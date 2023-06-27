91º

1 found dead near fast food restaurant in Orange County

Body found in the 6600 block of West Colonial Drive

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a person was found dead near a fast food restaurant in Orange County on Tuesday.

Deputies said they responded to the 6600 block of West Colonial Drive around 10:22 a.m. regarding a “deceased male in the area.”

According to the sheriff’s office, it is too early in the investigation to know if there are any signs of foul play.

