Central Florida woman sentenced to a year in federal prison for PPP fraud

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Central Florida woman was sentenced to 12 months in prison for wire fraud as “part of a scheme to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) out of loan proceeds,” according to a news release.

The IRS said Kerryanne Purkiss fraudulently obtained a PPP loan by filing an application containing fake tax forms and included false information such as the number of employees, monthly payroll amount and intended use of funds.

According to the release, Purkiss used the money from the PPP loan, and other PPP loans, to purchase a home in Deltona, a Maserati, other vehicles and additional personal purchases.

“While Purkiss drove around Orlando in her Maserati paid for with stolen PPP funds, hardworking Americans who truly needed a paycheck suffered! This is why IRS‐CI will continue to pursue these crimes with fervor and tenacity,” said Brian Payne, IRS‐CI special agent in charge of the Tampa Field Office. “This week’s sentence reaffirms IRS‐CI’s commitment to bringing justice to those who fraudulently obtain COVID‐19 related programs funds and use those proceeds for personal gain.”

After she serves her sentence, Purkiss was ordered to serve three years of supervised release and to pay more than $715,000 in restitution.

