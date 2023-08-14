WWE Hall of Famer DUI manslaughter trial starts in Florida next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Monday, Aug. 21 is the slated trial date for Tamara Sytch, who was known in WWE as “Sunny,” according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV.

Sytch was arrested last Spring and accused of DUI manslaughter of Julian LaFrancis Lasseter, 75, of Daytona Beach.

Sytch’s blood-alcohol level was 0.280 following the crash, according to reports.

The “Going Ringside” Podcast will be highlighting the case in the upcoming episode to be released on Aug. 16. That’s the same day Sytch is slated to have what’s called a “docket sounding”. That is where Sytch has to appear in court to determine whether she’s prepared for trial.

This date listed on the Volusia Clerk of Courts website is weeks earlier than other outlets had initially reported in mid-September.

The docket shows there have been multiple depositions taken over recent months in this case.

This is not Sytch’s first run-in with the law — not even close.

She has faced several DUI charges, mostly in the northeast, and she has served several lengthy sentences in jail. The family of the 75-year-old victim in the 2022 case has also filed a civil suit against Sytch.

On the night of March 25, 2022, Sytch crashed her vehicle into a car that was stopped at a red light on U.S. Highway 1. That car’s driver, 75-year-old Julian LaFrancis Lasseter of Daytona Beach, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

