Person arrested at Palm Bay elementary school in connection with stabbing that happened off campus

PALM BAY, Fla. – A suspect was arrested at a Brevard County elementary school after a stabbing off-campus in Palm Bay on Wednesday, according to police.

Palm Bay police said that a victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries from a stabbing that happened at an Office Depot on Palm Bay Road and that one suspect is in custody.

The suspect was arrested on the front lawn of Riviera Elementary School, according to police.

“Our understanding is that Palm Bay PD were searching for a suspect in the area of our school, unrelated to our school,” a Brevard Schools spokesperson said. “The suspect was arrested on our campus, but I have no information that would lead me to believe the suspect attempted to enter the school building or that there was a stabbing (on campus).”

It had not been described at the time of this report how the suspect made it onto the school’s campus.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

