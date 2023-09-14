Palm Bay carjacking, homicide suspect denied bond during 1st appearance before judge

PALM BAY, Fla. – Following his capture in Indian River County, an accused carjacker and killer faced a judge Thursday at the Brevard County jail.

A new Palm Bay police report released Thursday explained why detectives said Evan Chambliss, 23, stole an unidentified man’s car and killed him in the process.

Tuesday night, police said Chambliss shot the man and drove away from the Bayside Lakes 7-Eleven in the victim’s car.

A new arrest affidavit shows cameras at the 7-Eleven recorded Chambliss watching the victim pull into the parking lot.

Police said three gunshots were heard on surveillance followed by the victim moaning.

When deputies in Indian River County stopped Chambliss after a pursuit, police said Chambliss had a 16-year-old passenger with him.

Police said that girl asked Chambliss for a ride earlier that day, but he didn’t have a car.

The arrest report read, “Evan told her he obtained the vehicle after doing ‘something bad’ but he refused to elaborate on what the bad thing was.”

“I feel that Mr. Chambliss is a danger to the community and therefore, I’m ordering no bond on counts one and four,” Judge Judy Atkin said.

When Chambliss spoke to police, detectives said he admitted to stealing a car but said someone else committed the shooting.

Chambliss told police he heard the gunshots as he was pulling out of the parking space.

