Sumter deputies make arrest in armed barricade case

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Sumter County deputies issued a warning to residents on Monday evening amid a law enforcement response to an “armed barricaded subject.”

Deputies said that law enforcement agents were responding to the area of County Road 102 and County Road 103 due to reports about the barricade.

“Please stay in your residence and avoid the area if possible,” the sheriff’s office announced.

Since then, deputies announced that the suspect has been arrested.

Anyone with questions is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 352-793-2621.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

