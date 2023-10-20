Woman files lawsuit after eating ‘black’ chicken nugget from Chick-fil-A in Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman filed a lawsuit after eating a black chicken nugget she bought from a Chick-fil-A in Orange County, according to court records on Thursday.

The lawsuit says that the woman, Shi’terra Sharp, visited the Chick-fil-A at 13143 Cortez Blvd. in Brooksville in January 2020.

After buying chicken nuggets from the restaurant, she returned home and began eating them, which is when she noticed that the meat was “black in color,” court records show.

After eating them, Sharp “became violently ill, was nauseated, vomited until (she) had no strength left to do so, suffered from cramping, nausea and diarrhea, and sustained great injury to her mouth, throat, stomach and digestive system,” the lawsuit reads.

According to Sharp, she was later taken to a hospital and diagnosed with gastrointestinal illness. As a result, Sharp is accusing the business of negligence.

The lawsuit states that Sharp is seeking over $50,000 in damages from the defendant due to her illness.

