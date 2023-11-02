Former group home owner accused of kidnapping disabled woman after sister’s death

Deborah Hodge, 57, as seen in her arrest warrant (left) and booking photo (right)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County woman was arrested on Wednesday after police said she kidnapped a woman with disabilities from an adult training center in Apopka.

In an arrest warrant, Apopka police said they were called to the Quest Training Center on Oct. 27 following the alleged kidnapping.

Staff at the center told police that a woman — later identified as Deborah Hodge, 57 — had entered the facility, retrieved another woman with severe disabilities who was at the center, and then drove off with the disabled woman in an SUV, the warrant shows.

According to investigators, Hodge had previously been in charge of a group home in Orlando, where she was a caregiver for the disabled woman and the woman’s sister.

However, the sister died while at the facility, causing Hodge’s group-home license to be revoked back in August, court documents state.

As a result, the disabled woman was placed in the care of another home care facility, where she was required to receive several doses of medication daily, police said.

Police added that Hodge had tried to gain guardianship over the disabled woman, though a judge denied her request.

Hodge was eventually found and taken into custody. She faces charges of neglecting a disabled adult and interfering with her custody.

