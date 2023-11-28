Orange County leaders to discuss future of Pulse museum location

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County leaders are discussing the future of a property that was planned to be the location of a museum honoring victims and survivors of the Pulse Nightclub tragedy.

During a meeting Tuesday, commissioners will hear an update on the Pulse Museum Tourist Development Tax (TDT) Funding Agreement and the steps to be taken before the property can be transferred back to the county.

The meeting is happening less than a week after the onePulse Foundation, whose mission was to build a memorial and museum, announced the organization is dissolving.

Last month, onePulse cancelled plans for the museum project citing higher construction costs and fundraising difficulties.

In 2018, commissioners approved a $10 million grant from TDT funding for onePulse to build its project, although the money was not given all at once.

Records show onePulse used $3.5 million to buy a property off Kaley Street and Division Avenue for the museum. Another $3 million was used for design services.

Prior to the announcement that onePulse would dissolve, Orange County said the organization was in violation of the agreement on using TDT funding.

In a letter, the county said it discovered the foundation had leased parts of a building on the proposed museum site to another company.

The lease wasn’t allowed because TDT funding was used for the purchase.

The county gave onePulse 60 days to terminate the lease and for the company using the space to vacate.

Tuesday’s meeting to discuss the onePulse Museum Funding Agreement is scheduled for 9 a.m.

