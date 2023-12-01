6-year-old boy hit by car while crossing Apopka street

APOPKA, Fla. – A 6-year-old boy is expected to be OK after he was hit by a car while crossing a street in Apopka Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. near the intersection of Roger Williams Drive and Rolling Green Drive.

Troopers said a 2013 Ford Fusion was heading north of Roger Williams Drive when the 6-year-old ran into the street, directly into the path of the Fusion. Investigators said the boy was not in a marked crosswalk.

The boy was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman from Apopka, stayed on the scene.

