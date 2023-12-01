67º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

6-year-old boy hit by car while crossing Apopka street

Child taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Thomas Mates, Digital Storyteller

Tags: Apopka, Orange County, Traffic, Crash
FHP, Florida Highway Patrol, Police lights, Police siren, Police car, State Trooper, Police light (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

APOPKA, Fla. – A 6-year-old boy is expected to be OK after he was hit by a car while crossing a street in Apopka Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. near the intersection of Roger Williams Drive and Rolling Green Drive.

Troopers said a 2013 Ford Fusion was heading north of Roger Williams Drive when the 6-year-old ran into the street, directly into the path of the Fusion. Investigators said the boy was not in a marked crosswalk.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The boy was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman from Apopka, stayed on the scene.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email