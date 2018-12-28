WATCH News 6 Now: Record holiday travel at OIA; lawsuit calls for signs in Spanish at Universal

Congrats on making it to the last Friday of the year. Here's what you need to know before you start your weekend:

Secretary of State

If you live in Seminole County, you may be familiar with Supervisor of Elections Mike Ertel. If you don't, you may want to get to know more about him, since Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis has chosen him to be Florida's next secretary of state. Find out more about Ertel and when he'll take over the position.

Camping World Bowl

It's bowl game season, and fans are already preparing to pack Camping World Stadium Friday for the Camping World Bowl. Get everything you need to know about safety, security and parking if you plan to attend.

I-4 bridge reopening

It's been a while since drivers have been able to use the I-4 bridge over Colonial Drive because of a cracked support beam, but officials say it's been repaired and will reopen soon. Find out when and see how its opening will affect your commute.

Universal lawsuit

Should there be signs in Spanish at Universal's theme parks? Members of a Guatemalan family whose father died of a heart attack thinks so. Get the details on why they're suing Universal Orlando Resort.

Holiday travel

A record number of travelers are expected to pass through Orlando International Airport this holiday season, and weather could make this busy travel weekend even more chaotic. Find out what airport officials recommend if you're traveling and check the status of your flight.

NYE celebrations

If you're not braving the packed airports and roadways to celebrate out of town this New Year's Eve, there's plenty of fun ways to ring in the new year right here in Central Florida. See the ultimate list of NYE events.

Warm end to 2018

You can't choose your NYE outfit or make your weekend plans without checking the forecast. Find out how warm the start of your new year will be.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.