WATCH News 6: Doctors offer eye exams to refs after Saints loss; how to help homeless in cold temps

We've officially kicked off another work week, and News 6 has your Monday news and weather to go with it.

Remembering MLK Jr.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy is intertwined with the places he visited, including the Orlando area. Find out how he's being remembering in Central Florida this MLK Jr. Day.

ICYMI: Lunar eclipse

Maybe the moon does make strange things happen. One could argue as much after police say Sunday night's lunar eclipse led to a couple being run over by a Florida officer and another set of moongazers' SUV was pulled into the ocean. See what led up to the events and get a closer look at the super blood wolf moon.

Deputies need your help

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has released pictures of a man and a woman who they're calling persons of interest in a home invasion that left a 20-year-old man dead. See and share their photos, and find out how to submit an anonymous tip.

Eye exams for NFL refs

If you watched the NFC championship, you know it was a non-call by the refs that led to a heartbreaking loss for the Saints. With it came so much controversy that several eye doctors have offered free eye exams to NFL officials. Find out what the doctors posted that's getting lots of attention on social media.

How to draw an X

Twitter is losing its mind in the debate over how to properly draw the letter X. Apparently, there's eight ways to do it. Cast your vote for your X-drawing method and see how others say they do it.

Temps take a tumble

Brrr. It certainly felt like winter in Central Florida this morning, and another cold night lies ahead. Find out how you can answer an Orlando homeless shelter's call for warm blankets and jackets, and click here to see how long the roller coaster that is our forecast will continue.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.