What’s even happening??? 😵‍💫

(Jose Pagan - josebuku)

Happy birthday 🎂!

If it’s not your birthday, that’s OK. The Milk Mart pop-up market in Orlando’s Milk District is celebrating seven years with a birthday bash this weekend.

Let me tell you, some of the items over 200 vendors are bringing to the event look SO INCREDIBLY COOL. And unique! So if you’re like me and itching to buy something to feel something or want to gift someone with something that can only be found right here, this is for you 🤌.

Click here to check it out.

Memorial Day weekend is here, and many are going to be at the beaches — especially after a week of rain and better weather on the way 🏖️.

But, did you know there are some inland beaches you can visit if you’re not up for the trek to the coast?

Click here to check out the full list.

If you’re looking for Memorial Day events, there’s a four-day event in the Kissimmee tourism district that is bringing live music, street performers, markets and car shows 🚗. Click here to see the full schedule.

There’s also a car show and rock ‘n’ blues concert in Casselberry 🎸. Here’s what you need to know.

Lastly, we have a full list of tributes, parades and special ceremonies going on to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military 🇺🇸. Check it out here.

Other happenings:

🎉 Central Florida Zoo event celebrates Asian American, Pacific Islander culture: The first sunset event of the year at Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens will be featuring Asian-inspired food trucks, Pacific Islander cultural entertainers, including traditional dances from Tahiti, Hawaii, New Zealand and Samoa, and themed crafts and family activities. Click here to get your tickets.

🎵 Hurricane Party festival brings over 30 bands, food trucks to downtown Sanford: Rain or shine, this downtown Sanford music festival is keeping the party going. The festival will have over 30 bands on six stages and feature various vendors and food trucks for all the fun on Saturday. Here’s what you need to know.

🍔Tell News 6 where to go for Central Florida’s best burgers: It’s National Burger Month, but this Saturday is also National Burger Day. We want to know where your favorite burger is! Be sure to share by clicking here.

