⌛ What is time? ⌛

Free admission to fun attractions, concerts and more await dad this Father’s Day weekend.

There’s even an opportunity to go racing! 🏎️

We’ve put together a list of some fun activities you can check out in the Orlando area.

Click here to see more.

Festivals and other events throughout Central Florida are celebrating Juneteenth, the official end of slavery in the U.S.

News 6′s Jerry Askin featured the annual Juneteenth 407 Weekend celebration that aims to support Black-owned businesses and teach others about Juneteenth and the history of freedom.

We've put together a list of festivals and other celebrations going on this weekend.

Other happenings:

🍣 Roll up to these Central Florida restaurants for International Sushi Day: I 👏 love 👏 sushi. And no matter your opinion on sushi, everyone loves a reason to celebrate. Here's a county-by-county list of places you can visit.

🏄‍♀️ Get amped for International Surfing Day: How do you celebrate? Go out and surf, take a surf lesson, organize a beach cleanup, donate to Surfrider or another great organization dedicated to preserving the ocean and its resources.

🚀 Celebrate Sally's Night at Orange County Regional History Center: Don't miss out tonight! The Orange County Regional History Center is honoring astronaut Sally Ride, the first American woman to go to space.

🎭 Get a behind-the-scenes look at Melbourne's King Center theater: The Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts in Melbourne is inviting guests to get a behind-the-scenes look of everything that goes on at the theater next week.

🥓 Bacon Beer Bash returns to Brevard County 🍺: Calling all beer connoisseurs, live music fanatics and bacon lovers: The Bacon Beer Bash is back in Brevard County this weekend. The event will feature live music, vendors and food trucks, but most importantly, guests will have the opportunity to try an array of bacon-flavored brews.

