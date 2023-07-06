So glad you made time to see me 👋

How’s life? Tell me, how’s your family?

Hi friends! It’s Brenda, back in your inbox for all the Central Florida Happenings!

If you’re wondering, “What is up with this newsletter intro and why the heck am I looking at a Christmas photo?” Well, tomorrow Taylor Swift drops Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and I’m so ready for it 🎉.

And one of the songs I’m dying to hear again is “Back to December” (hence the photo at the top and the title of this newsletter). It’s a song that means so much to me and part of it was used in the trailer for the second season of “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” which fueled my excitement!

It’s a big day for us Swifties (including Setting the Stage author Sam Dunne).

I will be listening to the rerelease of the album on a little road trip I’m taking this weekend 🚗.

And do you know what you’re doing this weekend? Well, if not, I can help you out! Let’s get into it ⤵️.

(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

A food truck bash? Who doesn’t love a good time and lots of food choices 🤤?

The Great American Food Truck Bash is rolling into Brevard County this weekend.

There will be free face painting and an obstacle course along with live music 🎵!

And don’t worry: this is happening, rain or shine.

Click here to learn more.

(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The best part about the weekends is also being able to take things slow and enjoy the community you live in 💛!

One of the best ways I like to do that is by visiting farmers markets near me. I actually spent last weekend farmers market hopping and I plan to visit some this weekend in South Florida.

They’re a great way to try new foods and buy unique items!

We’ve put together a county-by-county list for you to check out some markets near you.

Other happenings:

Don’t forget to share your photos on our PinIt! page or if you know of any events coming up you think I should feature, please send me a message!

See y’all next week,

- Brenda