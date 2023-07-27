Where did the time go? ⏱️

There is so. much. going. on.

Hi friends! It’s Brenda, back in your inbox for all the Central Florida Happenings!

If you noticed, I was not in your inbox last week. I took a much-needed vacation to do absolutely nothing and hang out with my family and friends. It was great and extremely needed.

Another thing is where the heck did July go? How is it almost August?!

AND, if you aren’t a subscriber to the Setting the Stage newsletter, here’s the scoop: Samantha Dunne, ClickO writer and author of the wonderful STS newsletter, is leaving. I’ve been having to say bye to some really special people lately 🙁. She is moving on to new experiences and that is so cool! But, she is someone who I will miss here at News 6. Wish her luck!!

Let’s get into it ⤵️

(Pixabay)

We’re looking AHEAD, y’all!

August is literally days away, but that doesn’t mean you can’t plan your next exciting event.

We have a whole list of festivals, fairs and other events happening in Brevard County 🎵.

Spoiler alert: Something pretty fun coming up is the fourth annual Space Coast Wing Battle, which will bring the best of the best to Melbourne.

Click here to see what’s in store for August!

(Pixabay)

Of course, August also means back-to-school time ✏️!

There are some school supply giveaways, parties and festivals going on to celebrate the back-to-school season.

Click here to check out a full list, with events starting this weekend.

** HEADS UP! News 6 Insiders can enter a super cool contest to win the chance for their child to be picked up by our very own Traffic Safety Expert Trooper Steve in his new patrol truck, Results-1. Click here to enter and learn more!

Other happenings:

💫 Museum of Illusions Orlando offers free admission to Florida teachers: Museum of Illusions Orlando at ICON Park is celebrating teachers with a complimentary ticket offer starting this weekend. Click here to learn more.

👀 Virtual reality garden experience opens in Lake Nona: The future of virtual reality experiences can be found in a holographic garden in Lake Nona. “Unreal Garden: Escape the Metaverse” is an augmented reality experience where participants walk through an interactive landscape as characters in the Unreal Garden storyline, all while interacting with imaginary animals and solving puzzles. Click here for ticket prices and more you should know.

🛝 Here are the best Orlando-area water parks to celebrate National Water Park Day: Tomorrow is National Water Park Day and while the weather might not be the best, you can still prepare your next trip to the water parks using our handy list of the Orlando area’s best water parks. Click here to learn more.

☇ Honor Harry Potter’s birthday with Hogwarts Trivia night in downtown Orlando: Potterheads can celebrate the world’s most famous boy wizard’s birthday at an upcoming trivia night in downtown Orlando. And it’s TONIGHT. Click here to learn more.

That’s it from me!

Have a great weekend, everyone :)

- Brenda