Hi friends! It’s Brenda, back in your inbox for all the Central Florida Happenings!

Have you noticed suddenly there are more Christmas lights around? On houses, on the street lights? It’s made the time change a little more enjoyable now that I’m driving home in the dark. I’ve driven past a few homes in the last week that it just seems like the holidays threw up on them and I absolutely love it!

The year is truly winding down and the holidays are here 🥹

Here’s what we have going on ⤵️

Ready, get set, let’s go!! 🎉

The Magic of Lights is back and transforming Daytona International Speedway into a holiday wonderland.

The dazzling drive-through experience will feature over one million lights, and it’s magical fun for the family 🎄.

Click here to learn more about tickets.

This isn’t the only holiday happening this season. I put together a WHOLE LIST of different festivals, markets and tree lightings happening in each county. ✨ Click here to check it out. ✨

It appears we have a theme going on, and honestly I don’t hate it.

It’s kind of the most magical time of the year (almost).

Anyway, the popular Asian Lantern Festival is returning to the Central Florida Zoo. Take a stroll and enjoy more than 30 “larger-than-life displays of illuminated sculptures depicting animals, plants, and traditional Chinese elements.”

Click here for tickets.

Other happenings:

🍺 Beerfest at Field Manor: Enjoy unlimited brews from different Brevard County breweries and food at Field Manor in Merritt Island. Click here for details.

🧊 ‘ICE!’ holiday experience is almost here: Want to walk through the beloved animated feature “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and see statues of Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy and so many others that are carved out of 2 million pounds of ice? You can! And we get a first look. Click here for what you need to know.

🛍️ Just in time for holiday shopping: The 47th annual Longwood Arts & Crafts Festival is taking over downtown this weekend. There will be more than 200 artists and handcraft exhibitors selling unique items, fine jewelry and seasonal décor. Click here to learn more.

🎄 LAST CHANCE! Festival of Trees is having its last weekend at the Orlando Museum of Art. Not sure you want to go? Click here to see what’s being featured and what to expect.

🏈 Even if you don’t like football, you’re gonna want to know this: Florida A&M University and Bethune-Cookman University are playing against each other during the annual Florida Blue Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium. Which means traffic will be a little messy during the next few days. Click here for what you need to know.

I hope everyone has an amazing weekend! Catch ya next week,

- Brenda