UCF football game rescheduled again in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

An overview of Brighthouse Stadium (now FBC Mortgage Stadium) during an NCAA college football game between Central Florida and Rutgers on Thursday, November 21, 2013 in Orlando Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A UCF football game previously rescheduled for Sunday has been moved to next week in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Now, the Knights are set to play against SMU on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, before being moved to Sunday and now moved to next week.

The university said tickets and parking for the game will be honored on Wednesday.

