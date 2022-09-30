76º

LIVE

Sports

UCF football game rescheduled again in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Knights to play against SMU

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: UCF, Sports, Orlando, Hurricane, Hurricane Ian
An overview of Brighthouse Stadium (now FBC Mortgage Stadium) during an NCAA college football game between Central Florida and Rutgers on Thursday, November 21, 2013 in Orlando Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay) (Reinhold Matay, Copyright 2013 AP. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A UCF football game previously rescheduled for Sunday has been moved to next week in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Now, the Knights are set to play against SMU on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m.

[TRENDING: Pregnant woman braves Brevard roads during Hurricane Ian to give birth at hospital | 21 dead after Hurricane Ian ravages Florida, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider]

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, before being moved to Sunday and now moved to next week.

The university said tickets and parking for the game will be honored on Wednesday.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email