Universal Orlando’s Jurassic World Tribute Store closing next month

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando’s Jurassic World Tribute Store is inching closer to extinction.

In a blog post earlier this week, Universal said the special merchandise location will be closing on Aug. 9.

The unique retail space opened to guests in late May ahead of the grand opening of the Jurassic World: Velocicoaster.

Inside the Tribute Store, guests can explore three highly themed rooms inspired by the film, purchase merchandise and try Jurassic-themed foods.

The tribute store is open during normal park hours.

Universal will likely transform the space next into an area for Halloween Horror Nights, as the theme park has done in years past.

Merchandise inside the store can also be bought online at the Universal Orlando store.

