Disney welcomes back runners with return of Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – RunDisney welcomed back hundreds of athletes for the 2021 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend.

Runners braved some spotty rain showers that moved through Central Florida as the 5K race stepped off early Friday morning. The race weekend consists of a 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, and Disney Two Course Challenge (10K and half marathon).

A wickedly delicious set of miles during the #runDisney 2021 Disney Wine & Dine 5K powered by @AfterShokz - take a look at a few race highlights! #WineDineHalf pic.twitter.com/m00byHrDt0 — runDisney (@runDisney) November 5, 2021

This is the first of several in-person races returning to Walt Disney World since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, Disney transitioned its races into virtual options.

Before running the events, athletes and their families are visiting the Health and Fitness Expo at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports. The complex is the place where runners can pick-up race bibs, participant shirt and any pre-purchased merchandise. The expo is also packed with runDisney merchandise and items from local vendors.

2021 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Health & Fitness Expo at ESPN Wide World of Sports (McReynolds)

The Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend Health and Fitness Expo is open through Saturday afternoon.

Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend (McReynolds)

The post-race party will cap off the weekend, allowing runners to celebrate their accomplishments with family and friends at EPCOT with exclusive, after-hours access to the park and the International Food & Wine Festival.

Other race events during the 2021-2022 season include Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend, Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend and runDisney Springtime Surprise.

News 6 speaks with Leader of runDisney about return of in-person races and medals

