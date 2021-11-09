🔓 Inside the all-new Walt Disney World Swan Reserve

News 6 gets inside look at Swan Reserve and speaks with Area Manager

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The all-new Walt Disney World Swan Reserve Hotel is now open to guests.

The 14-story hotel, positioned adjacent to the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort features a captivating design that offers 349 spacious guest rooms including 151 suites that have incredible floor-to-ceiling views of the resort.

Inside the all-new Swan Reserve (McReynolds)

The new hotel is also in the perfect location within walking distance to EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Lobby check-in at Swan Reserve (McReynolds)

The hotel is part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection Hotels.

“With its relaxing atmosphere, fascinating design, stunning views, perfect proximity, and adjacent location to the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, guests have every option imaginable for a magical getaway, said Area General Manager Sean Verney.

Swan Reserve room (McReynolds)

“This is the moment we all have been waiting for and we look forward to offering an experience like nothing else, thanks to a location that’s like nowhere else.”

Bathroom inside room of Swan Reserve (McReynolds)

In addition to the rooms, the new hotel features a scenic pool area with elevated deck and fire pit and four new restaurants.

The Vue is located at the top of the hotel.

The Vue at the Swan Reserve (McReynolds)

The exclusive rooftop space offers views of the surrounding area including the four area theme parks.

The Vue at the Swan Reserve (McReynolds)

In total, the property has more than 15,000 sq. ft. of meeting space, including 2 ballrooms and 12 meeting rooms and more than 13,000 sq. ft. of outdoor event space.

Entrance to Grounds and Amare at Swan Reserve (McReynolds)

“The exterior building design recreates the reflective light from the hotel’s scenic Crescent Lake, while the interior creates a tropical feel which intentionally blurs the lines between indoors and out, with everything from lush greenery to distinctive tropical murals on each floor,” leaders described in a news release. “The tropical theme continues along the hotel’s exterior landscape, with orange trees lining the entryway and poolside areas, including aromatic orange blossoms and vibrant fruit, a subtle nod to the region’s citrus legacy.”

Health club at Swan Reserve (McReynolds)

Guests staying at the Walt Disney World Swan Reserve will have full access to all the amenities at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin.

Pool area at the Swan Reserve (McReynolds)

Click here for more information and for reservations.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.