Veterans and their guests get into SeaWorld, Busch Gardens free for limited time

ORLANDO, Fla. – In observance of Independence Day, SeaWorld is giving military veterans and their families and friends the opportunity to visit some of its parks for free starting this weekend.

U.S. military veterans and up to three guests can get a one-day ticket to SeaWorld Orlando or Busch Gardens Tampa Bay this weekend through July 10.

To get that free admission, eligible veterans must register with SeaWorld’s Waves of Honor military offer and discount program and click on the park they want to visit under the “Veterans” section. All tickets must be redeemed by July 10.

Other discounts are also offered at the Waves of Honor website.

Active duty military and guests are already allowed one complimentary admission for themselves and up to three guests per year through the Waves of Honor program.

