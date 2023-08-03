90º
Precious pint-sized mandrill monkey born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

New addition can be seen on Kilimanjaro Safaris

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Disney announces birth of new baby mandrill at Disney's Animal Kingdom theme park

BAY LAKE, Fla – Fans of Rafiki from Disney’s “The Lion King” might want to make their way to Disney’s Animal Kingdom soon.

On Thursday, the theme park announced the birth of an all-new baby mandrill monkey.

The pint-sized primate, named Saffron, was born to mother Hazel on July 24.

Disney said Saffron weighs less than three pounds and could fit in the palm of a person’s hand. Despite the small size, mandrills are the largest species of monkeys in the world, known for their bright colors.

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, this is not the first success story for mom Hazel. Just a couple of years ago, Hazel gave birth to Saffron’s sister, Ivy.

Ivy on left, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Welcomes Adorable, Pint-Sized Baby Mandrill Monkey (Disney/Aaron Wockenfuss)

“Hazel is an excellent mom. She did a great job raising Ivy and she is doing a great job with this baby also,” said Monica, a Disney animal care cast member. “Mandrill babies are very precocious. Right from day one they can hold their own heads up and they can focus on objects. They don’t have any color on their nose when they’re born, but they do have ridges and they will develop colors as they grow older.”

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Welcomes Adorable, Pint-Sized Baby Mandrill Monkey (Disney/Aaron Wockenfuss)

Since Saffron’s birth, Hazel and her new baby have been inseparable, often seen comforting the new baby by grooming her.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Welcomes Adorable, Pint-Sized Baby Mandrill Monkey (Disney/Aaron Wockenfuss)

Saffron’s birth was made possible thanks to Disney working with the Association of Zoos and Aquarium’s Species Survival Plan, which ensures the responsible breeding of endangered species in zoological facilities.

Disney said there are approximately 4,000 mandrills left in the wild in Africa.

Guests can possibly snap a photo of Saffron, Ivy, Hazel and the rest of the troop while out on the park’s Kilimanjaro Safaris.

About the Author:

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

