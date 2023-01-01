Ocala teen killed, 3 critically injured in crash on Interstate 75 in Alachua County, FHP says

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old girl from Ocala was killed and three of her passengers were hurt Saturday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Alachua County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 10:48 p.m. at the I-75 northbound exit ramp at mile marker 384 (State Road 24), troopers said.

[TRENDING: The Wheel at ICON Park loses power, all riders safely rescued | Here’s why smoke lingers long after the fireworks are over | Become a News 6 Insider]

The Ocala girl, who troopers said was driving the car, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a crash report. Her three passengers — two other Ocala girls, both 17, and a 19-year-old Ocala man — were critically injured, the report states.

Details of the circumstances that troopers believe led up to the crash were not made available at the time of this writing.

Check back here for updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: