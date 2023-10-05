7-year-old dies after car leaving scene of Apopka auto burglary crashes into mother’s vehicle

APOPKA, Fla. – A vehicle leaving the scene of an auto burglary Thursday morning in Apopka struck another vehicle that was carrying a mother and her two children, one of whom died as a result of the crash, according to police.

The Apopka Police Department responded around 8:09 a.m. to the area of Martin Place Boulevard regarding a vehicle burglary in progress, a news release stated. While officers were en route, a second call was received about a vehicle crash at the intersection of North Maine Avenue and Summit Street, police said.

Of the two vehicles involved in the crash, one of them had left the scene of the auto burglary and crashed into the other, which was occupied by a mother and her two children, according to police.

A 7-year-old passenger of the vehicle that was struck later died, police said. The driver of that vehicle, identified as the child’s mother, was hospitalized in stable condition at the time of this report, according to a statement. The second juvenile passenger in the vehicle that was struck — identified as a 6-year-old — had been treated and released from the hospital by 1 p.m., police said.

The three were on their way to school when they were hit, according to police.

A suspect was arrested in the crash, police said, describing the individual as a man who was also hospitalized. When we asked police if the man was stealing something from a car or stealing a car itself, we were told he was burglarizing a vehicle and that police did not know the status of the vehicle he was driving, whether it was borrowed, stolen, a rental or so on.

The police department said in the statement that its thoughts and prayers were with the 7-year-old’s family.

